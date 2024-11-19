Christmas in Carrickfergus and Larne: everything you need to know as Mid and East Antrim's festive countdown continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The festive events in both towns follow the Ballymena Christmas lights switch on ceremony on Saturday, November 16.
Larne
Larne’s Christmas lights switch on will take place on Friday, November 22 at Broadway from 5pm - 8pm (switch on 7.30pm).
There will be a full programme of entertainment featuring onstage live music, kids’ entertainment, sensory play and festive walkabout performers. Between 4pm and 5pm will be ‘Quiet Time’ with more relaxed entertainment.
Santa will lead a special parade that will leave Larne Market Yard around 7pm before heading to Broadway to switch on the lights at 7.30pm.
Carrickfergus
Carrick’s Christmas lights switch on will take place on Saturday, November 23 at High Street from 12pm until 6pm (switch on at 5.30pm, followed by fireworks at 5.45pm).
With festive characters, face painting, sensory play, Christmas carnival games and free funfair rides beside the market in High Street car park, there will be lots of fun for all the family. Between 1pm and 2pm will be designated ‘Quiet Time’ with more relaxed entertainment.
In addition, the Christmas Market is back in Carrickfergus this year and will take place in a marquee in High Street car park close to the switch on event on November 23 (12pm until 5pm).
The market will showcase a wide range of local crafters – perfect for finding that unique Christmas gift.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.