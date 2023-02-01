Comedian Colin Murphy is back on the road with his biggest stand-up tour ever, aptly called ‘Whatchamacolin’.

With his last tour ‘Colinization’ a sell out, and ticket sales for the new 2023 shows disappearing rapidly, there’s no doubt Colin has a considerable following of fans.

The popular stand-up comedian, TV presenter, writer and actor has been an almost permanent fixture on television screens all over Ireland for more than two decades.

Starting out in the early nineties in the Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club and the Queen’s Comedy Club in Belfast, Colin has played the Edinburgh festival many times and all the major comedy festival in the world including Melbourne, Montreal, New York, Dublin and Kilkenny.

Colin Murphy is on tour with his new stand-up show.

As well as taking his stand-up show to all corners of the globe, he has starred in 20 series of the topical news BBC comedy show The Blame Game, hosted Great Unanswered Questions, acted in BAFTA-winning People Like Us, been a team captain on panel show Clear History, made more than 100 appearances on the hugely popular, multi IFTA award nominated show The Panel, plus hosted and co-wrote six series of the cult classic show Blizzard of Odd on RTE.

Colin is also an artist and has had his work exhibited at the Royal Academy in London, the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin and the Royal Ulster Academy in Belfast.

His new tour promises to be “a show full of pin perfect observations, self-righteous indignation and a bit of swearing”.

When and where can you see ‘Whatchamacolin’?

Friday, February 3 – Larne McNeill Theatre, Larne.

Friday, February 10 – Island Arts Centre, Lisburn.

Saturday, February 11 – Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Friday, February 17 – Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady.

Saturday, February 18 – Marketplace Theatre, Armagh.

Friday, February 24 – Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Friday, March 3 – Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey.

Saturday, March 4 – Old Courthouse, Antrim.

Friday, March 10 – Portico, Portaferry.

Saturday, March 11 – Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

Saturday, March 18 – Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen.

Friday, March 24 – Spirit Store, Dundalk.

Saturday, March 25 – Spirit Store, Dundalk.

Friday, March 31 – The Braid, Ballymena.

Saturday, April 1 – Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown.

Friday, April 14 – An Grianan, Letterkenny.

Saturday, April 15 – Alley Theatre, Strabane.

Friday, April 21 – Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt.

Saturday, April 22 – Canal Court, Newry.

Friday, April 28 – Millennium Forum, Derry / Londonderry.

Thursday, June 29 – Grand Opera House, Belfast,

Friday, June 30 – Grand Opera House, Belfast.

Saturday, July 1 – Grand Opera House, Belfast.

