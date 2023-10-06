Combined male voice choir concert featuring Ballymoney and District, Boys’ Brigade Centenary and Queen’s Island Victoria to be staged at The Braid in Ballymena
Ballymoney and District, Boys’ Brigade Centenary from north Belfast and Queen’s Island Victoria from east Belfast are coming together in a popular programme of many songs from the traditional male voice choir repertoire, as well as some favourites from Elvis, Bette Midler and Les Miserables, not forgetting "Speed your Journey" from Verdi's opera, Nabucco.
There will be more than 70 voices on stage, singing in four-part harmony.
The Ballymoney choir is conducted by Amanda Doak-Herron, the Boys’ Brigade Centenary by Donald Blair, and Queen’s Island Victoria is under the baton of Alastair McQuoid.
The choirs will be supported by the Bloomin' Heather Ceilidh Band, who will provide toe-tapping Ulster Scots music. Local tenor David Loughridge will also be performing.
Tickets, costing £10, are available from the box office at The Braid Arts Centre (028 2563 5077), in person or online.