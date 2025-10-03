The Legends of the 60’s Show takes to the stage at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, on Thursday, October 23.

A Legends of the 60’s show in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown is set to relive a golden age of music.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, taking to the stage on Thursday, October 23, celebrating one of the most iconic decades in popular music.

This ultimate feel-good show brings to life the sounds of the world’s greatest stars with classic hits made famous by legendary artists including The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, The Supremes, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show promises a night of nostalgia, energy, and singalong fun from unforgettable harmonies to timeless rock ‘n’ roll anthems.

Produced by JMG Music Group, the Legends of the 60’s Show is more than a tribute—it’s a heartfelt celebration of a generation that changed music forever.

With stunning performances, authentic costumes, and the infectious spirit of the era, it’s the perfect night out for fans of all ages.

Tickets are on sale now from the Burnavon box office.