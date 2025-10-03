Cookstown: Legends of the 60’s Show in Burnavon Theatre to celebrate music of The Beatles, The Monkees, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones and many more stars
The show, taking to the stage on Thursday, October 23, celebrating one of the most iconic decades in popular music.
This ultimate feel-good show brings to life the sounds of the world’s greatest stars with classic hits made famous by legendary artists including The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Monkees, The Supremes, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, and many more.
The show promises a night of nostalgia, energy, and singalong fun from unforgettable harmonies to timeless rock ‘n’ roll anthems.
Produced by JMG Music Group, the Legends of the 60’s Show is more than a tribute—it’s a heartfelt celebration of a generation that changed music forever.
With stunning performances, authentic costumes, and the infectious spirit of the era, it’s the perfect night out for fans of all ages.
Tickets are on sale now from the Burnavon box office.