Countdown is on to Big Larne Quiz at The Olderfleet Bar
Launched by Déjà Vu Promotions following the success of the founding event in Carrickfergus, this will be the first-ever Big Larne Quiz and is aimed at becoming an annual fixture.
Taking place on Friday, May 2 at The Olderfleet Bar’s Garden Venue, tickets cost £5 and are available online for the event, which starts at 7:30pm (registration 7pm).
Hosted by Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan, the trivia showdown will be a night packed with laughter, friendly competition, and community spirit — plus one or two moments where even the smartest teams might be left scratching their heads.
Teams can look forward to a brilliant mix of rounds, covering classic general knowledge, plus some unique local twists.
Expect to put your knowledge of Larne’s restaurant menus to the test, and see if you can name the shop from just a photograph - because when it comes to knowing your hometown’s food scene and high street, there’s no hiding.
"This isn’t just about bragging rights – it’s about glory,” a statement from organisers Déjà Vu Promotions read. “The winning team will have their name engraved on a brand-new Big Larne Quiz Shield, immortalising them as the first-ever champions.
“Some teams will come for the glory. Some will come for the pints. Most will come for the chance to argue over how many takeaways Larne actually has. Either way, it’s going to be a belter!”
