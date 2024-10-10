Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spend this Halloween at the Giant’s Causeway as the resident, ferocious giant Finn McCool hosts his Frightful Fun Fest!

What a spooky schedule Finn has in store for visitors on Thursday, October 31…

SPECTACULAR SPOOKY TALES: 11am and 2pm

Join Programming and Partnerships Officer, Keith for a series of special, spooktacular guided tours to hear unnerving stories of the lost spirits of the Causeway Coast, including Stingy Jack, The Hidden Mine of Ballycastle and The Phantom Carriage of Loughareema.

FACEPAINTING: 11am – 2pm

Facepainting by the Sea's Lorraine Carmichael will be on-hand to paint all kinds of spooky, bizarre creations on faces!

HAUNTED HALLOWEEN TREASURE HUNT: 11am-4pm

Solve the riddles and decipher creepy clues to discover the gruesome, hidden secrets that lie along the way.

CREEPY CRAFTS: 11am – 4pm

Get into the Halloween spirit by getting creative and making your own creepy craft to decorate your home.

As it’s Halloween and everyone loves dressing up, why not show Finn McCool that you can be just as scary as him, by dressing up as your favourite Halloween character.

National Trust Members and Local Pass Holders gain free access to the event. Pre-booking is strongly recommended via the Giant’s Causeway website https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/.../nort.../giants-causeway. While this is a free event; normal admission charges apply.

Ticket price includes the full Visitor Experience; access to guided tours with our award-winning storytelling team, use of hand-held audio guides, access to exhibition and interpretation areas, shop, café, use of all facilities, including the loan of accessibility equipment and reserved on-site parking.