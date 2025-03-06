Irish Language Week events in Mid and East Antrim to include musical performances, medieval gaming, and a walking tour

A number of events will be taking place to mark Irish Language Week in Mid and East Antrim.

Hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the events include musical performances, fun medieval-themed games, and a walking tour.

At 7pm on Wednesday, March 12, a wealth of local musicians will take to the stage at the Studio Theatre in The Braid to celebrate Irish language, traditional music and culture.

The event will also feature Irish dancing, and Irish folk tales from renowned storyteller Steve Lally.

Musical entertainment will come from Portglenone CCE, Ceoltoirí Baile Randal, Ballymena’s own Glór Dhal Raida, as well as Elaine and Nigel Black and other guests.

Tickets for the event are free but must be pre-booked at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ILW2025

Thursday, 13 March, will special medieval gaming event ‘Cattle Battle’ in Carrickfergus.

Developed as part of a community engagement project by Carrickfergus Museum, the Cattle Battle game allows players to take on character roles, discovering the twists and turns that were faced by those who lived during the medieval period.

The free event takes place at 7pm at Carrickfergus Town Hall and can be booked online through The Braid website’s What’s On section at www.thebraid.com.

Meanwhile on Friday, March 14, there will be a free Irish History Walking Tour of Ballymena.

This event will see tour guide Alastair Donaghy lead participants on an exploration of history, visiting graves, examining early Presbyterian history and investigating the links to the Casement family, the United Irishmen of 1798 and Rose Young of Galgorm Castle.

The tour begins at 2pm from the Harmony Hub in the town and will be taking in a wealth of history over a 1.5-mile route through the town centre.

Tickets can be booked at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ILW-WalkingTour.

Irish language Week aims to promote and celebrate the Irish Language, heritage and culture, and inspire others to become involved with the language.

The events take place ahead of the annual St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish mountain on March 17.

There will be entertainment at Slemish Car Park, with performances from local musicians and children’s face painting.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is encouraging anyone taking part in the climb to wear suitable footwear and waterproof clothing.