Larchfield Community Development Association celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Larchfield Community Development Association will be holding a Family Fun Day and Road Run on Saturday September 14, 2024 from 10.30am.

This year the local residents will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor.

To mark the occasion the Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for anyone with Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor to come along to the event and take part in the road run. The organisers are hoping to have 60 tractors taking part on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Father and daughter foodies go head to head at this year’s Speciality Food Fair ...
Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for owners of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractors to join the fun day and road run to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tractor. Pic credit: Larchfield Community Development AssociationLarchfield Community Development Association is appealing for owners of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractors to join the fun day and road run to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tractor. Pic credit: Larchfield Community Development Association
Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for owners of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractors to join the fun day and road run to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tractor. Pic credit: Larchfield Community Development Association

As well as classic cars and motorcycles, vintage and modern tractors taking part in the road run, there will also be plenty to do for all the family.

There will be children’s activities throughout the day, as well as a model farm, wood turner, a performance from the Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band, and hot and cold food served all day.

The road run starts at 2pm and there will be a charity donation on entry for Motor Neurone Disease.

Related topics:Motor Neurone Disease
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice