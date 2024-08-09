Larchfield Community Development Association celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larchfield Community Development Association will be holding a Family Fun Day and Road Run on Saturday September 14, 2024 from 10.30am.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the local residents will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor.

To mark the occasion the Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for anyone with Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor to come along to the event and take part in the road run. The organisers are hoping to have 60 tractors taking part on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for owners of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractors to join the fun day and road run to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tractor. Pic credit: Larchfield Community Development Association

As well as classic cars and motorcycles, vintage and modern tractors taking part in the road run, there will also be plenty to do for all the family.

There will be children’s activities throughout the day, as well as a model farm, wood turner, a performance from the Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band, and hot and cold food served all day.

The road run starts at 2pm and there will be a charity donation on entry for Motor Neurone Disease.