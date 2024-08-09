Larchfield Community Development Association celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series
This year the local residents will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor.
To mark the occasion the Larchfield Community Development Association is appealing for anyone with Massey Ferguson 100 series tractor to come along to the event and take part in the road run. The organisers are hoping to have 60 tractors taking part on the day.
As well as classic cars and motorcycles, vintage and modern tractors taking part in the road run, there will also be plenty to do for all the family.
There will be children’s activities throughout the day, as well as a model farm, wood turner, a performance from the Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band, and hot and cold food served all day.
The road run starts at 2pm and there will be a charity donation on entry for Motor Neurone Disease.