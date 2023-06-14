All eyes will be on the sky in Larne this Saturday for a rare appearance by the spectacular Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber.

The magnificent display is part of a wide range of attractions at the 2023 Armed Forces Day Northern Ireland event.

It will take place at Sandy Bay Playing Fields in the town from 10am on Saturday (June 17), where spectators will also see a flypast by the current RAF P8 Poseidon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands of visitors from across NI and beyond are expected to come out in force for an epic day of celebrations to honour the Armed Forces community – serving troops, reserves, cadets, veterans and their families – for their service and sacrifice at home and overseas.

Most Popular

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber.

The action-packed day will also feature performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, a fantastic military village, interactive and static military displays, a parachute display by Silver Stars Royal Logistics Corp an Army Air Corp Gazelle helicopter (static display).

A 21-gun salute to celebrate the King’s official birthday will be part of the extensive programme.

Taking to the stage will be talented musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, The Swingtime Starlets and rock and soul brothers The Gold Tips.

RAF P8 Poseidon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An amazing RAF Police Dog Display Team will showcase the wonderful talents of the exceptionally smart canines and there will also be an array of children’s entertainment plus an Ulster Aviation Society static display and Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths (STEM) competition.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is exceptionally proud to be hosting Armed Forces Day 2023 which provides us with an important opportunity to recognise the honourable service of the Armed Forces, both past and present.

“Preparations are almost complete and the event is sure to be a military and musical spectacular for all ages to enjoy. With sun forecast for Saturday, it will be a fun-filled day out for all.”

The appearance of the Lancaster replaces the display by the Spitfire and Hurricane fighters.

Advertisement

Advertisement