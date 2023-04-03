Register
Larne church hosts ‘Quilts of Joy’ for Easter

An historic Larne church is to host a ‘Quilts of Joy’ display as part of Easter celebrations.

By Terry Ferry
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

The colourful display is all the work of the talented members of St Cedma’s Church’s Parish Piecemakers group.

The group explained what visitors can expect: “At St Cedma’s we have created a display of colourful quilts aimed at conveying the message of hope which the season of Easter brings. Once again they are the collaborative work of the twelve Parish Piecemakers and a triumph of their sewing skills.

"We would love to share these with the wider community and are holding an open afternoon on Saturday 15th April between 2.00pm and 4.00pm when there will be an opportunity to chat to see the quilts, chat to the stitchers and enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of homemade cake. A warm welcome awaits.”

    St Cedma's Church, Larne. Google image
    St Cedma's Church, Larne. Google image
    St Cedma's Church, Larne. Google image
    In December, the Parish Piecemakers staged the popular ‘Quilts for Advent’ display, which told the Christmas story in an unique fashion.

    Larne