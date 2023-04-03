An historic Larne church is to host a ‘Quilts of Joy’ display as part of Easter celebrations.

The colourful display is all the work of the talented members of St Cedma’s Church’s Parish Piecemakers group.

The group explained what visitors can expect: “At St Cedma’s we have created a display of colourful quilts aimed at conveying the message of hope which the season of Easter brings. Once again they are the collaborative work of the twelve Parish Piecemakers and a triumph of their sewing skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would love to share these with the wider community and are holding an open afternoon on Saturday 15th April between 2.00pm and 4.00pm when there will be an opportunity to chat to see the quilts, chat to the stitchers and enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of homemade cake. A warm welcome awaits.”

Most Popular

St Cedma's Church, Larne. Google image

Advertisement

Advertisement