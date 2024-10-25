Local dancers are warming up for the Can You Dance? convention in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK's premier touring dance convention, Can You Dance? (CYD?), is set to attract thousands of dance enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland when it returns to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn next month.

Taking place on Sunday November 24, local dancers from age five and over, can look forward to over 30 workshops held by top industry professionals covering a range of dancing styles and catering for all abilities.

The dancers will have the chance to meet Alisha Weir, known for her role in the critically acclaimed Matilda, who will also be judging the group dance competition, with the winners of that going through to the flagship event, CYD? Super Convention in Liverpool.

Tom Shilcock, Co-Founder of Can You Dance? (CYD?) said: “Northern Ireland has an amazing calibre of dancing talent and we can’t wait to bring CYD? back after the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, which was attended by thousands of dance enthusiasts including dance schools, dancers, parents and friends.

Alisha Weir, known for her starring role in the critically acclaimed Matilda, is pictured with local dancers from DANSA – The Studio Belfast, to launch the 2024 CYD? Northern Ireland convention which is set to attract thousands of dance enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland when it returns to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn on Sunday 24th November. Photo by Jonathan Porter - Press Eye

"It’s a truly unique experience as there is nothing else like it for Northern Ireland’s dance community and this year is set to be even bigger with more faculty, more performances and lots of exciting opportunities and experiences.”

At the convention, dancers can take classes with top industry professionals, showcase a performance on the CYD? main stage and enjoy the dance related exhibition with featured areas including acro and circus zones as well as class awards, scholarships and prizes.

“The response from local dance schools has been incredible, with many organising a day of it for their students. We only have a limited number of tickets remaining so I would encourage people to buy theirs soon to avoid disappointment,” Tom added.

CYD? is a groundbreaking dance convention company founded in 2011 by industry professionals Matt Flint and Tom Shilcock.

Matt is a creative director and choreographer for TV, film, and theatre, known for shows like Strictly Come Dancing and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Tom, a professional dancer and choreographer, has worked with international artists like Rita Ora, Take That, and Jason Derulo. CYD? conventions are internationally recognised as the largest touring dance events, consistently providing new opportunities for aspiring dancers.