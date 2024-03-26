Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exhibition will be taking place at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from Good Friday, March 29 until April 27.

The centre is open weekdays from 10am - 4pm, including Easter Monday and Tuesday and Saturday, March 30, along with April 6 and 27.

The collection of quilts hand-stitched by members takes inspiration from both religious and secular themes and incorporates a variety of techniques, according to the Museum and Arts Centre.

Annie Greenlee and Joan Treacy proudly display the recreation of Norman Wilkinson’s iconic 1930s Larne tourism poster. Photo: St Cedma's Parish Piecemakers

On Saturday, April 6, St Cedma’s Church will be open between 10.30am and 12.00pm for visitors to see the Easter Quilts created for the church in 2019.

They can then move on to the Museum and Arts Centre where they are holding a special celebration for Carnegie Day. In addition to the quilt display, there will be a range of events for both adults and children between 1pm and 3pm.

The display will feature individual pieces from the current members together with a number of group projects stitched specially for the event, including examples of beautiful Victorian encaustic tiles.

Examples of the Victorian encaustic tiles are displayed by Eleanor Ellison and Eleanor McSeveney - stalwarts not only of the Parish but also of the Piecemakers group. Photo: St Cedma's Parish Piecemakers

Eleven members of the group also worked together to recreate one of Norman Wilkinson’s iconic 1930s tourist posters of the promenade in Larne - a place firmly in all of their hearts.

The poster was chopped up into 20 squares with each member taking two to recreate in fabric, and the eleventh member taking charge of putting them all back together.

It is not the first time that the group’s fantastic stitching skills have been on public display.

In 2022, the ‘Quilts for Advent’ display was hosted by St Cedma’s Parish Church.

The event featured 12 quilts telling the age old Christmas story, created with thousands of little stitches by 14 women over an 11-month period.