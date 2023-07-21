There will be music, dancing, strawberry treats and shopping at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre on Saturday July 29 from 12 noon – 4pm.

Enjoy music from Baillies Mills Accordion Band between 1pm and 3pm, and dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch.

The Craft Fair will have a great range of homemade crafts and products available – artwork, decoupage, wood crafts, honey, jams and chutneys, candle holders, sewing crafts, cards and jewellery, and a large selection of books.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the kids, the very popular children’s craft activities, creative face-painting and bouncy castle are all free so bring the kids for a colourful afternoon out.

Most Popular

There will be dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre. Pic credit: Ballance House

The tea barn will be open for snacks and light lunches. Free car parking and disabled access. Dog friendly.

All proceeds go the upkeep of The Ballance House. Entrance donation £5 adults, children £2.50 and under 5’s free. Complimentary strawberry treat for everyone.