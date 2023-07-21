Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Summer fun for all the family at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre

There will be music, dancing, strawberry treats and shopping at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre on Saturday July 29 from 12 noon – 4pm.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

Enjoy music from Baillies Mills Accordion Band between 1pm and 3pm, and dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch.

The Craft Fair will have a great range of homemade crafts and products available – artwork, decoupage, wood crafts, honey, jams and chutneys, candle holders, sewing crafts, cards and jewellery, and a large selection of books.

For the kids, the very popular children’s craft activities, creative face-painting and bouncy castle are all free so bring the kids for a colourful afternoon out.

Most Popular
    There will be dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre. Pic credit: Ballance HouseThere will be dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre. Pic credit: Ballance House
    There will be dancing displays from the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Belfast Branch at the Ballance House Strawberry Fayre. Pic credit: Ballance House
    Read More
    Dobbies’ Lisburn store gives customers hot tips for summer gardening at free wor...

    The tea barn will be open for snacks and light lunches. Free car parking and disabled access. Dog friendly.

    All proceeds go the upkeep of The Ballance House. Entrance donation £5 adults, children £2.50 and under 5’s free. Complimentary strawberry treat for everyone.

    Find out more at www.theballancehouse.com.