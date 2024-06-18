Take a hop, skip, and a jump to enter the world of Peter Rabbit at Hillsborough Castle this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens has announced a summer programme packed full of family fun, with well-known characters popping up between the carrot patches and bringing the gardens to life with The Peter Rabbit Adventure from June 29 – September 1.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity which manages Hillsborough Castle & Gardens, will open the site up to even more visitors this summer with an exciting ‘Kids Go Free’ offer so that even more families can enjoy the season’s experiences which range from The Peter Rabbit Adventure to Music in the Garden, and the Summer Fair.

Officially licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. (Beatrix Potter’s original publisher and owner of The World of Peter Rabbit), the Peter Rabbit Adventure will bring Beatrix Potter’s beloved characters to life at the castle for the first time.

Children can follow an interactive trail through Hillsborough’s meandering waterways and forests as well as the famous Walled Garden, seamlessly combining the author and illustrator’s love for nature and wildlife with the mischievous tales of her fictional characters.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens have announced their summer programming schedule, which includes The Peter Rabbit™ Adventure throughout the gardens, Music in the Gardens, Afternoon Tea and picnics on the lawn, and the return of the Summer Fair during the bank holiday weekend at the end of August. Pic credit: Brian Morrison

Children and adults alike will meet their favourite Beatrix Potter characters as they join Peter Rabbit on new adventures – from creating twig boats with Squirrel Nutkin to helping Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle with her washing line.

Visitors can also expect to bump into Peter Rabbit himself, as the larger-than-life character will be on site for photographs and to meet and greet families each Saturday throughout the summer holidays.

Maria Magill, Learning Producer at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens has created the special trail for families to enjoy, ensuring they learn and experience as much of the nature and wildlife on the grounds as possible.

Maria commented: “We have so many nooks and magical spaces throughout our 100 acres of gardens here at Hillsborough Castle, it is the perfect canvas for us to create this trail, inspired by Beatrix Potter’s love of the natural world and the characters she created, for our curious young visitors.”

Thomas Merrington, Creative Director, Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House Children’s) said: “We are delighted to be working with Historic Royal Palaces to bring Peter Rabbit to Northern Ireland.

"The team at Hillsborough have created a really inventive and engaging trail that celebrates some of Beatrix Potter’s best loved Tales and the catering team have developed an incredible afternoon tea offering that will delight all ages and tastes. We can’t wait to see it all come to life.”

Complementing Hillsborough Castle and Gardens’ summer programme of family events, Music in the Garden will see a host of Northern Ireland’s finest musicians add an atmospheric and melodic experience throughout the acres of grounds.

Each weekend throughout July and August, visitors can hear music from the likes of ARCO String Quartet, pop and folk group Mini Moonshines, harpist Grainne Meyer Scott Flanigan Jazz.