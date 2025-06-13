The countdown is on as local Lodges get ready for this year’s Twelfth celebrations

Lodges across Lisburn and Castlereagh are gearing up for the highlight of the marching season – The Twelfth.

This year there will be three main parades in the local area – one in Lisburn, one in Dromara and one in Dundonald, which will have the honour of hosting a Twelfth demonstration for the first time in more than 50 years.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is rightly regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

This year, the City of Lisburn plays host to the 335th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, organised on behalf of the South Antrim Combine by Lisburn District LOL No. 6.

The celebration promises to be a major cultural and historical event, with over 2,000 members of the Orange Institution—including Orangemen, women, and Juniors— with 65 lodges joining forces with up to 25 marching bands to commemorate one of the most significant events in British and Irish history. Districts taking part include Royal Hillsborough District LOL No.19, Aghalee District LOL No.2, Glenavy District LOL No.4, Magheragall District LOL No.9, Ballinderry District LOL No.3, and Derriaghy District LOL No.11.

The main parade will begin at 11:30am from the assembly field at Wallace Park and proceed to QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields (The Brambles).

The parade route is as follows, Wallace Park (Magheralave Road), Railway Street, Market Square (through the ceremonial arch), Market Street, Smithfield Street, Hillsborough Road, Governors Road, Longstone Street (Chapel Hill Roundabout), Thiepval Road, Prince William Road, Knockmore Road finishing at QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields, where the procession is expected to arrive at around 1pm.

Formal proceedings will commence at approximately 1:45pm and will include a short religious service by Wor. Bro. Rev. Stephen Kilpatrick.

Lisburn District is proud to welcome two distinguished speakers to this year’s platform Deputy First Minister and local MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly and Wor. Bro. Keith Harbinson (PAGM), Chairman of the Institution’s Recruitment & Retention Committee.

The return parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm, following the route of Knockmore Road, Ballinderry Road, Longstone, Chapel Hill and North Circular Road

The South-West Down Combine parade will this year be hosted by Lower Iveagh District LOL No.1 in Dromara.

The Assembly field will be located on the Banbridge Road, while the Demonstration field will be on the Rathfriland Road, directly facing Dromara Football Club.

At 11:30am, District Officers and Dignitaries will depart from Dromara Orange Hall and parade to the Assembly Point. The main demonstration will then commence at 12noon, featuring approximately 2,500 Brethren and 43 bands on parade. It is expected to take around one hour and forty-five minutes for all participants to reach the Demonstration Field.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2:45pm, chaired by Bro. Baird of the South-West Down Area Committee. The guest speaker will be Wor. Bro. Kyle McIlWrath, Deputy County Grand Master of County Down. Also in attendance will be Wor. Bro. Rev. Victor Neil, County Grand Chaplain, and the service will be conducted by Bro. Samuel Morrison, the District Chaplain of Lower Iveagh.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4pm, making its way back to the assembly point.

Dundonald Purple Vine LOL 1056 are proudly hosting the 2025 North Down Combine 12th July Celebrations on behalf of Holywood District LOL No 14.

The last time the 12th July Celebrations were held in Dundonald was 1967. At that time, the Demonstration Field was held in what was the old Polo Fields, these fields are now populated by Dundonald High School and organisers are delighted that the School Governors have kindly allowed the use of these premises for this year’s Assembly and Demonstration Field.

The 39 Lodges and 28 bands will begin to parade from Dundonald Playing Fields at 12:15pm, Holywood District LOL No.14 will lead the parade with Dundonald Purple Vine LOL 1056 taking pride of place at the front of the District as host Lodge, followed by Newtownards District LOL No.4, Upper Ards District LOL No.11 and then Bangor District LOL No.18.

The Parade will exit the school grounds onto the Upper Newtownards Road, turning left onto Robbs Road before joining Church Road, Grahamsbridge Road, Comber Road, before rejoining the Upper Newtownards Road. It is envisaged that all Brethren and bands will be back in the Field for 2pm.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2:30pm. The platform party will include District Officers from the Combine, Wor. Bro. Joseph Kennaway BCM, Wor. Bro. David Brooks MLA, LOL 747, our two visiting District Mistresses and two members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland.

The Return Parade will commence at 4:30pm, leaving Dundonald High School Playing Pitches turning right onto the Upper Newtownards Road, Robbs Road, Church Road, Grahamsbridge Road, Comber Road.

The Parade will officially conclude at the Comber Road / East Link road junction where Holywood District LOL No.14 will split and form a Guard of Honour for the visiting Brethren.

Grand Master, Edward Stevenson commented: “Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of our members - men, women and young people taking part in a community tradition which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other local event which can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets, either by taking part or by enjoying the day as a spectator.

“Once again we anticipate a high number of international visitors to join our celebrations, many who are keen to experience first hand the spectacle of ‘The Twelfth.’

“As the big day approaches, it is safe to say the entire Orange Family is really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”