There will be plenty of fun for all the family at the Drumlough Community Festival

On the evening of Friday July 25 all roads lead to Drumlough & Ballygorian Rural Development Association's annual Treasure Hunt, Barbecue, Old Tyme Dance and Fireworks display as the final part of their Community Festival 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event always proves to be a great family night out as 500-600 members of the public travel to the event from all parts of County Down and beyond.

A spokesperson for the Association stated: “DBRDA are pleased to once again organise and provide this family fun night as the grand finale of our Community Festival 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone will be made very welcome and the evening gets underway from 7pm with the return of the Car Treasure Hunt.

An evening of fun for all the family at the Drumlough & Ballygorian RDA community festival finale. Pic credit: Drumlough & Ballygorian RDA

"Throughout the evening there will be plenty of entertainment for all the family including aeromodelling displays by Banbridge Aeromodelling Club, bouncy castles, and an exhibition.

“As darkness falls the now famous and spectacular fireworks display will get underway at around 10:30pm.

"To finish off the evening Housty will provide the music for the Old Tyme Dance in the hall until late.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Steak Meal ticket (including sirloin steak, salads, and tea) is priced at £17.50, a Burger Meal (including burger with bap, sausage, salads, and tea) is priced at £12.50 and a Kid’s Hotdog Meal (including hotdog and drink) is priced at £5.00.

Ticket prices also includes all of the evening’s entertainment as.

Tickets are available from any DBRDA member in advance and will also be available on the night – but make sure get yours early so that you do not miss out on what will surely be another outstanding night of entertainment as tickets will be on a first come first served basis so purchasing in advance is highly recommended.

The Association would also like to acknowledge and thank Newry, Mourne & Down District Council for providing financial assistance towards some of the costs of the Festival events, as without this the group would not have been able to host all of the activities.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DBRDA), X (formerly Twitter) account (@Drumlough_RDA). or contact any member of Drumlough & Ballygorian RDA.