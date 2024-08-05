Top hiking destinations in Northern Ireland revealed

Research conducted by AussieBoots has revealed the top hiking destinations in Northern Ireland by analysing Google search data on popular hiking destinations in the country.

Giants Causeway topped the list with 33,100 average monthly searches in the United Kingdom between July 2023 and June 2024 Slieve Donard came second (18,100), and Tollymore Forest Park came third (12,100).

Popular hiking trails in those areas include the Giants Causeway Red Trail. This breathtaking walk will give you spectacular views of the world-famous Causeway Coast and North Channel. This 2-mile hike can be completed in under 2 hours.

Another popular hiking trail is climbing Slieve Donard. This hike will give you beautiful views of the Isle of Man, Scotland and Wales taking you between 5 and 6 hours to complete.

Looking at the top hiking destinations nationally The Lake District came first (301,000), Durdle door and The Cotswolds came second and third respectively (165,000).

Further research by AussieBoots revealed that Lisburn is the hiking capital of Northern Ireland. Searches for ‘hiking’ in the city from 2021 to 2023 skyrocketed by 100%.

When hiking, it is important to always be prepared especially with how rainy this summer season has been, although high temperatures can also pose a risk for long hikes.

Having emergency food is a must when embarking on long hikes as well as having enough water to always stay hydrated especially if you get lost.

It is also important to make sure you dress for the temperature, wearing durable waterproof coats for the rain, thicker layers for mountaineering and lighter layers when hiking in high temperatures.

One of the most necessary items is having the right pair of hiking boots. Manager Editor of AussieBoots Pete Bryden shared his top tips on what to look out for when shopping for a new pair of hiking boots:

“There is so much choice on the market now when buying hiking boots, however, it is vital to pick the right pair for the health of your feet, especially if you plan on taking long hikes.

“My top 3 tips to look out for when buying hiking shoes are as follows:

1. Buy boots that are reinforced.

Hiking can involve long walks on difficult terrain; therefore, you must protect your feet as best as you can.

Reinforced shoes that provide you with a rubber toe and heel protector are vital for the protection of your feet when walking on hard terrain.

2. Make sure that the boot fits.

This one goes without saying but many people buy shoes for the look sometimes rather than shoes that are the perfect fit.

Your hiking boot should feel snug everywhere, make sure it is tight nowhere as you want to be as comfortable as possible and make sure you have enough room to wiggle your toes.

3. Buy boots that have deep tread grooves.

Similar to the grooves you see on athletic shoes, deep grooves on the outsoles are so important; the deeper the groove, the more traction and grip the shoe offers which is vital when hiking on rough terrain.”