Wednesday will be returning to Netflix in just a matter of days 💜

Wednesday and the Addams family will be back very soon.

Netflix is set to release the second part of series two.

But when exactly will the remaining episodes come out?

After weeks of waiting, Netflix is finally set to release the second half of Wednesday series two. The Jenna Ortega show made its grand return at the start of August after nearly three years.

The streaming giant decided to split the highly-anticipated season into two parts. It is a move it has pulled before with some of its biggest hits like Bridgerton and Stranger Things.

Following the dramatic conclusion to the first set of episodes earlier this month, fans have been left waiting for the resolution to the cliff-hanger. Fortunately, the wait is nearly over.

When does Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out?

The first four episodes of Wednesday season two has been released on Netflix. | HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Wednesday and the rest of The Addams Family made their highly-anticipated return at the start of August. It came nearly three years after the first season arrived in late 2022.

The first half of the season was released on August 6 but left fans on quite a cliff-hanger. Eager viewers might have been counting down the days until its return, but if you don’t have the date marked on your calendar, it is fortunately not far away now.

Wednesday series 2 part 2 will be released this coming Wednesday (September 3). It will also feature four episodes and take the total to eight in the season.

What time is Wednesday out on Netflix?

For those who simply can’t wait to watch more of the hit Addams Family spin-off, Wednesday will arrive at 8am British time on September 3. It is the time that Netflix prefers to release its original shows and movies.

The only time that the streaming giant doesn’t stick to this timing schedule is when it has live events, such as sports, or if it has international rights for shows like the anime Dan Da Dan.

If you live outside of the UK, Wednesday will be released at 9am on September 3 in Europe and 3am ET/ 12am PT for American viewers.

