£0.75m stairlift funding approved by Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Members of the Trust board heard last week that the sum would enable the purchase of 85 pieces of this equipment for domestic use.

The board was reminded that the Trust has a duty to provide lifts to service users in their own homes to “maintain people at home as long as possible”.

Trust board chair Bob McCann noted an increase in demand for home stair lifts and asked what can be done to keep down costs.

Staircase

Paddy Graffin, the Trust’s interim director of Integrated Care and Partnerships, acknowledged that the cost of lifts is increasing.

“We try to get the number of lifts right we are installing.”

Members were told of a “robust system in place in terms of assessment”.

Mr Graffin also noted a rising cost of steel and manufacturing costs.

He indicated that lifts can be “recycled” when no longer required.

In 2021, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust board approved a £0.5m business case for household lifts and hoists.