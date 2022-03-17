Strike has potential to disrupt key services, says Mid and East Antrim Council

The council says that bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres are likely to be the worst affected after 84 per cent of trade union members among workers voted in favour of industrial action.

A ballot by Unite the Union has taken place across all 11 local authority members in Northern Ireland.

A statement issued by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on social media said: “There is likely to be disruption next week to some council services as a result of a notified seven-day strike by Unite the Union from Monday,March 21 to Sunday, March 27.

Bin collections may be disrupted.

“We’re working hard to minimise the impact caused by this industrial action, with the majority of services expected to operate as normal, except for bin collections, street cleansing, recycling centres and leisure centres which are likely to be impacted most.

“We will update our social channels and website to advise of any disruptions.”

Unite the Union has given notice of pending strike action for a pay increase by its members at all 11 local councils, the Education Authority, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, North West Regional College, Belfast Metropolitan College, St Columb’s College, South Eastern Regional College, Lumen Christi College and the Northern Regional College.

The stoppage will take place after members rejected a pay offer of just 1.75 per cent for the year 2021-22. which Unite says would mean “another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.

Larne Leisure Centre

Unite says that council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11 per cent over the period”.

In a statement on social media, the Education Authority said: “As a result of a seven-day strike by Unite the Union (Monday, March 21 to Sunday 27) impacting a wider range of local government services in Northern Ireland as well as England and Wales, the Education Authority has warned of disruption to some education and youth services.

“We want our children and young people to be able to go about their school day next week as normal and so our efforts are focusing on minimising any disruption to services as far as possible.

“However we know there is likely to be some impact across a number of transport, school meals and cleaning services. We encourage parents to check the Education Authority website for regular updates including details of any planned disruption.”

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham commended members in local authorities in Northern Ireland on their determination to win a cost of living pay increase, saying: “I want to congratulate my members working in local authorities in Northern Ireland for the strength of their ballot for strike action; they have the full backing of my union in their strike action.

“The employers must now respond by tabling a pay deal in line with our members’ expectations and to meet the punishing living costs. Unite is determined the see real improvements won by local authority wotkers in Northern Ireland.”

Lead regional officer for local authorities, Gareth Scott called on management to negotiate and highlighted the strength of feeling among his members. stating: “These ballots confirm the determination of Unite members in local authorities to secure a decent cost of living increase. The majorities in favour of strike action in councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive were exceptional. Our members are calling time on real terms pay cuts.

“Management must now engage with us to identify how they can address our members’pay expectations with the NJC framework so as to avoid what is likely to be a disruptive dispute affecting council services, school transport and Housing Executive maintenance.”

The union is seeking locally-agreed improvements through raising pay grades, reduced working hours, more paid holidays and other benefits and says that he NJC pay offer of 1.75 per cent increase is actually “a real terms pay cut of more than seven per cent set against a 1.25 per cent hike in National Insurance and surging inflation”.