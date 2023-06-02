SERC lecturer and past students are nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies Award

Lisa’s team includes past SERC students Ashleigh McMurray, Poppy McGonigle and Jay Murdough.
The team were nominated in the category of Best Visual for their work on The Addams Family Musical performed by St Agnes’ Choral Society at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.
Lisa commented: “As resident makeup artist at St. Agnes’ Choral Society for the last 25 years, I am delighted to see them receive this nomination.
"I feel very privileged to have been entrusted to design the character visuals for their recent production of Addams Family in the Grand Opera House.
"This of course, could not be possible without the hard work, dedication and talent of my pro team of make-up artists, all ex-SERC students.”
Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Killarney on June 17.