Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

SERC lecturer and past students are nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies Award

A South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer in Theatrical and Media Make-up, Lisa Cunningham-Black, and her team of professional make-up artists have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

Lisa’s team includes past SERC students Ashleigh McMurray, Poppy McGonigle and Jay Murdough.

The team were nominated in the category of Best Visual for their work on The Addams Family Musical performed by St Agnes’ Choral Society at the Grand Opera House in Belfast.

Lisa commented: “As resident makeup artist at St. Agnes’ Choral Society for the last 25 years, I am delighted to see them receive this nomination.

Most Popular
SERC Theatrical and Media Make-up lecture, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists, all past students of the College, have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award. (L – R) Lisa Cunningham-Black, Poppy McGonigle, Ashleigh McMurray and Jay Murdough.SERC Theatrical and Media Make-up lecture, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists, all past students of the College, have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award. (L – R) Lisa Cunningham-Black, Poppy McGonigle, Ashleigh McMurray and Jay Murdough.
SERC Theatrical and Media Make-up lecture, Lisa Cunningham-Black and her team of professional make-up artists, all past students of the College, have been nominated for an Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Award. (L – R) Lisa Cunningham-Black, Poppy McGonigle, Ashleigh McMurray and Jay Murdough.

"I feel very privileged to have been entrusted to design the character visuals for their recent production of Addams Family in the Grand Opera House.

"This of course, could not be possible without the hard work, dedication and talent of my pro team of make-up artists, all ex-SERC students.”

Read More
Lisburn model Meaghan Green speaks out about mental health awareness

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Killarney on June 17.

Related topics:SERCMake-up