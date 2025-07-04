A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for 30 new houses in Ballyclare town centre.

The application was made to the council by an agent on behalf of Millpond View Developments Ltd, Hillsborough.

A planning concept statement submitted with the application says: “The site is currently vacant, brownfield land to the rear of 28-32 Main Street. The proposed redevelopment of brownfield land in a sustainable location would therefore assist with the urban regeneration, fostering revitalisation of Ballyclare town centre.

“The provision of residential units in this location would contribute to the local economy as new residents would make use of the services and amenities within the town centre.”

The report notes: “There is an existing vehicular and pedestrian access point off Main Street which the proposed development seeks to retain. There is also existing direct pedestrian access to the site from Sixmile Leisure Centre and the public pathway which leads to/ from Sixmile Park.

“The level of car parking provision is considered to be appropriate. The sustainable location of the site in close proximity to public transport and local services and amenities is considered alongside the proposed social housing tenure.”

The report says the proposed dwellings will be two-storey detached and semi-detached consisting of 28 three-bedroom properties and two three-bedroom wheelchair accessible homes.

It continues: “The proposed development will respect the appearance and qualities of the immediate environment and will significantly enhance and complement the character of the area through the integration of contemporary detailing with more traditional features.

“Existing public pathways will be maintained and additional footpaths will ensure safe access to and through the development for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter