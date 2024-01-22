A Carrickfergus-based business is giving back to the community by supporting a number of local projects.

Food ordering app Carrick Eats was launched late last year by local man, Andrew Creighton.

Andrew created the app as “simple, cost effective way” for local residents to order the food they love from their favourite eateries in the Carrickfergus area, straight to their door.

The idea for the app came about after he realised some other well-known food ordering apps were charging high amounts of commission, or set monthly rates.

Carrick Eats founder Andrew Creighton (far right), Aron from Street Hawker, Mid and East Antrim Mayor Gerardine Mulvenna and Cheryl Brownlee MLA during the launch of the app. Photo: Carrick Eats

“A local takeaway can be charged anywhere between 14-35 percent commission by Just Eat and Uber Eats, but Carrick Eats considerably undercuts this by only charging 7.5 percent commission,” Andrew said.

"On top of this much lower commission, Carrick Eats offers local business owners no joining fees, while a competitor app can charge up to £700 to join.

"Included in the Carrick Eats service are local advertising, local customer competitions, a business support team, local contact and support, and a risk free trial period.”

A total of 20 businesses in the wider Carrick area are now registered with the app, including local takeaways and restaurants with a number of grocery shops also coming on board.

“We are all in the process of changing from the other food ordering apps to Carrick Eats,” Andrew added.

Alongside its network of local businesses, some 50 percent of Carrick Eats’ profits go back into the community.

The business has been involved in sponsorship projects at Barn FC, as well as raising funds towards the ‘Ollie’s Army’ campaign.

The campaign was launched last year in aid of Carrick schoolboy Ollie Willis, who is going through treatment for leukaemia.

“We personally have donated £200 are still in the process of raising more; we have an outlet called “Ollie’s Army" on the app that you can use to donate,” Andrew said.