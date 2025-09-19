CGI delivers Welsh AI insights to Northern Ireland’s public sector leaders

Highlighting outcomes from a partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board to transform healthcare delivery across Mid and West Wales

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has partnered with the Chief Executives’ Forum (CEF) to deliver an inspiring briefing session for its members on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used in Northern Ireland’s public sector – responsibly, practically and effectively – sharing lessons from a £75 million, 10-year partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board.

Dr. Diane Gutiw, Vice-President and Global AI Research Lead at CGI, is embarking on a week-long visit to Northern Ireland to meet with key public sector decision makers and organisations where AI is being applied to improve services and deliver better outcomes, moving beyond theoretical discussions and offering concrete value.

Delivering the keynote address at the “AI in Action: From Hype to Real-World Results” briefing, Dr. Gutiw, said: “Drawing on CGI’s extensive experience advising policymakers and business leaders across Canada, the United Kingdom, and the EU, I am pleased to bring CGI’s global expertise in AI to Northern Ireland, helping to champion innovation through responsible and ethical AI deployment. Seeing firsthand how CGI is helping Hywel Dda achieve its goal of becoming a fully digitally enabled health board reinforces that the time has come to move beyond talking about AI. We must now focus on real, complex challenges facing public service delivery and explore opportunities for how AI can genuinely improve our lives.”

Anthony Tracey, Dr. Diane Gutiw, Judith Gillespie and Professor Helen McCarthy at the CEF AI in Action briefing event.

“Being part of this knowledge-sharing initiative is a privilege. At Hywel Dda, we’ve seen firsthand how responsible and practical AI deployment can transform healthcare delivery. By sharing our journey, we hope to support other public sector leaders in embracing AI not just as a technology, but as a catalyst for meaningful service improvement and citizen impact,” said Anthony Tracey, Director of Digital at Hywel Dda Health Board.

Speaking at her first event since her appointment as CEF Chair, Judith Gillespie said: “CEF plays a key role in helping Northern Ireland’s public service leaders stay abreast of the issues that matter most to their roles and the delivery of services for citizens – learning from developments in other sectors and jurisdictions. It is vital that we understand the potential of AI to transform the delivery of public services, ensuring we deliver services that meet the needs of all of our citizens.”

Gillespie added, “It is also important that users know how these technologies are being applied, so that trust is built into any deployment. This event enabled our members to engage with CGI’s Diane Gutiw on her international experiences in applying AI; with Anthony Tracey on how the Hywel Dda University Health Board became fully digitally enabled; and with the Northern Ireland Executive’s Chief Science and Technology Adviser, Professor Helen McCarthy, who is leading the development of the AI Strategy and action plan for Northern Ireland, working with industry and academia to develop a roadmap for AI adoption across government public services.”