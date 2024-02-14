Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rate struck by councillors equates to an increase of £22 per year or £0.42 per week for an average household.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the local authority says it fully recognises the financial pressures on households and businesses and is focused on maintaining the lowest rate possible, whilst delivering high quality services to the ratepayers and residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, said: “The council is very mindful of the ongoing cost of living crisis we are all facing, and we have worked tirelessly to maintain and deliver a low increase to the rates.

Mossley Mill. Photo: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“An increase of 4.97% highlights the council’s efforts to provide high quality and efficient services while ensuring a thriving and resilient future for the borough.”

Council added that it is committed to the continual development and investment in services and facilities across the borough.

“Major regeneration works ongoing in Antrim and Glengormley town centres including two 16,000sqft state of the art workspace hubs, will attract new businesses to the area fostering economic growth, and creating job opportunities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Continued improvements and investment across our leisure services, sporting facilities and events programme also reflects our dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for our citizens.”