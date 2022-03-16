HSBC branch closures: advice for Northern Ireland customers

The bank announced yesterday (March 15) that 69 of its branches across the UK are to shut for good, including those in Omagh and Derry / Londonderry.

The HSBC branches remaining open in Northern Ireland are in Belfast, Coleraine and Portadown.

The Consumer Council is now urging HSBC customers to review their banking needs ahead of the upcoming closure of the two local branches. The Derry/Londonderry HSBC branch is due to close on August 11, 2022 followed by the Omagh branch on August 16, 2022.

The HSBC branch in Derry / Londonderry which is to close later this year. Picture: Google

Scott Kennerley, Director of Financial Services at the Consumer Council, said: “This announcement will be disappointing news for HSBC customers in Derry/Londonderry and Omagh.

“Whilst the ability to access banking services through the internet, apps and over the phone is important, there are still many people who rely on face-to-face banking through their local branch.

“This is another blow for consumers who rely on face-to-face banking, following the news that Danske Bank closed four branches in October 2021, and AIB closed 15 branches in November 2021.

“Consumers can continue to visit their nearest Post Office to pay in cash and cheques, withdraw money, and check their balance. Basic banking services is something the Post Office provides for all banks in Northern Ireland.

“Before the HSBC branches in Derry/Londonderry and Omagh close, we would advise customers to think about their needs and preferences, and then liaise with their local branch to discuss the options that are available. If the bank if unable to meet these needs, you may wish to look at switching provider.”

Scott added: “The Consumer Council is continuing to monitor the impact of branch closures across Northern Ireland and is working closely with the financial sector to represent consumers.”