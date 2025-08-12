Dale Farm remain open to discussions in hope of reaching resolution as strike action looms

Dale Farm say they remain open to discussions in the hope of reaching a resolution after the trade union Unite announced strike action.

Unite says engineers and drivers at multiple Dale Farm production sites will participate in the initial three day strike action from August 20. A further three day strike is scheduled for the following week escalating to a five day strike the week after. In the absence of a resolution, all-out strike action will commence from the fourth week.

A spokesperson for Dale Farm said: “We value all our staff and take pride in our employee relations. We believe we have made a very fair offer to this small group of our workforce, and we urge them, and Unite, to reconsider their decision.

Dale Farm remain open to talks for a resolution to the dispute | Google

“Our farmers can be assured that we have contingency plans in place, and their milk will be collected, as normal, during this period. We also want to assure our customers and our consumers that there will be no interruption to the supply of any of our products.

“We remain open to discussions with our team and Unite, in the hope of reaching a resolution.”

Drivers and engineers voted in a formal ballot with majorities of 90 and 89 per cent respectively for strike action in support of their pay claim. Pay for Dale Farm workers is lower than it is for industry comparators in Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Dale Farm engineers and drivers are determined to win a needed pay increase. Dale Farm is a highly successful enterprise and can afford to pay their skilled workforce properly.”