Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer, DV8, to the centre, with the new store set to open in autumn 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing contemporary fashion for men and women, DV8 will occupy a spacious 4,000 square foot unit and will be situated alongside LMD Beauty, Jack and Jones and JD Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Walker, a director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited and owner of Fairhill Shopping Centre said, “We’re delighted to welcome DV8 Fashion to Fairhill Shopping Centre. Their arrival adds even more style and energy to our retail mix, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors and bringing fresh momentum to what is already a landmark year for Fairhill.

Fairhill Shopping Centre has announced the arrival of leading fashion retailer, DV8, to the centre, with the new store set to open in Autumn 2025. Photo: Google

"Autumn 2025 will also see us welcome Primark and the completion of our multi million-pound refurbishment. We are firmly committed to positioning Fairhill as a premier retail destination in Northern Ireland.”

DV8 is home to top fashion and footwear brands including Carhartt, Birkenstock, New Balance, Columbia and Converse.

The announcement follows a series of developments at Fairhill, as the centre continues a multi-million-pound revamp and branding project ahead of the opening of Primark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The improvements include new floor tiles, state-of-the-art lighting and contemporary design enhancements, redesigned and improved shopfronts and a comprehensive brand ‘refresh’ including a new logo design, along with updated signage for both the internal and external areas of the centre, as well as the car park.