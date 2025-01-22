Glengormley: approval for £300k office investment at former cafe premises
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee agreed at a meeting on Monday to alterations of the first floor retail unit to an office and to ground floor retail units with an additional entrance at Moss Road.
Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told members three letters of objection have been received outlining concern over potential loss of character, insufficient parking, loss of green space and increased noise.
Planning agent Thomas Bell said the proposed development would be an investment of £300,000 to an otherwise vacant site. He indicated work could commence by spring 2025.
He went on to say in respect of parking, there is no additional floor space and as change of use to an office, there would be “less intense use”. He pointed out that Department for Infrastructure ( DfI) Roads has no objection.
A report to the committee said: “The application site occupies a detached two-storey building fronting onto the Ballyclare Road. The application site is currently vacant but has previously operated as a deli café.
“As the proposal is located on the edge of a retailing centre and includes a part change of use of an existing commercial premises to an office, it is not considered to have any detrimental impact on the area, the nearby retailing centre and is considered acceptable.
“Externally, there are no alterations to the front elevation fronting onto the Ballyclare Road.
“It is considered that no neighbouring property would experience any significant detrimental impact to amenity resulting from the proposed change of use.
“Sufficient parking has been indicated to be provided to serve the development and is considered acceptable.”
Glengormley Sinn Fein Councillor Rosie Kinnear proposed accepting the officer’s recommendation to approve the application, seconded by Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell. Following a vote, planning permission was granted unanimously.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.