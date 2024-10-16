Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has officially opened a new banking hub in Portrush.

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, opend the Portrush Hub at 15 Eglinton Street.

The Hub offers a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

It also offers Community Banker services where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub. The Community Bankers are available on the following days:

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan, officially opens the new Portrush banking hub with representatives from Cash Access UK and local staff. CREDIT CASH ACCESS UK

Monday: Danske Bank; Tuesday: Ulster Bank; Wednesday: Santander; Thursday: Barclays; Friday: No Community Banker.

Finding the right location for a Banking Hub that is convenient, accessible and works for everyone often takes time, so Cash Access UK say they are delighted to have been able to secure convenient premises in Portrush.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who officially opened the banking hub last week said: “The new banking hub in Portrush will provide much needed face-to-face banking services for residents and businesses in the area.

“Thank you to the team at Cash Access for providing this new facility in Portrush which is a very welcome development for residents of the Borough.”

This brings the total number of Banking Hubs in Northern Ireland to three – Warrenpoint, Kilkeel and Portrush. Two more Hubs are also set to open in Comber and Newcastle and the team will provide updates as work progresses on the Comber and Newcastle pages on their website.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “I am happy to announce that we have opened two new Banking Hubs in Portrush and Warrenpoint. Access to cash and face-to-face banking remains vital to residents and businesses alike so we’re pleased to be helping communities in Northern Ireland with new services on their high street. We are working hard to set up the Hubs in Comber and Newcastle and will update the communities on our progress soon.”

Anyone who would like to know more about the Banking Hubs, should contact: [email protected].