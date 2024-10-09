Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ABC planning officers have granted planning permission for the construction of a new building for a timber workshop, offices, along with a storage yard, access road and security fence on lands at Carbet Road, off 95 Kilvergan Road, Portadown.

The planning applications in relation to the above development were lodged by Simon Black Architecture Ltd, Richhill, on behalf of Shalto Developments, Craigavon.

The site is located off the Carbet Road, in the townland of Tamnafiglassan, on existing agricultural land set back from the public road.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The overall proposal comprises the following elements of development: the erection of an industrial building measuring 26.5 metres by 72.5 metres, giving a total floor area of 1,921.25 m2.

“The building is broken down into the workshop portion measuring 1,667.5 m2 and an area for offices measuring 253.75 m2. The building has 12 vehicular access doors and 12 personnel access doors.

“[There are plans for] the creation of an area of approximately 330 m2 of external storage, immediately east of the proposed building.

“[Also planned are] parking and servicing areas to the front and rear of the proposed building, including 48 designated car-parking spaces, three designated HGV parking spaces; and two Sheffield bicycle stands.

“Vehicular access to the site [will be provided], including pedestrian footpath along the front of the site and running down to the office car park.”

Landscaping Plans

While landscaping plans are also on the cards, planning officers determined in their report more would have to be done in that regard: “Supplementary planting of trees and bushes of appropriate species will be required on all boundaries, to provide screening for the development and facilitate its integration into the surrounding landscape.

“A significant belt of new planting will be required all along the northern, eastern and western boundaries of the site.”

The report continues: “Access directly onto Northway will not be permitted. The proposed development will access onto the Carbet Road and is not proposed to access onto the Carn Road, Northway, or the proposed M12-Central Way link road.

“Officers note the application has a detailed access plan onto the Carbet Road, with road improvements along the frontage.

“Officers have carried out consultation with DfI Roads, and they have confirmed that, subject to condition, the proposed development is capable of being developed to the appropriate standards for vehicular access.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development will help secure the current employment, while providing new jobs for this existing employer within the Craigavon Urban Area, and will enable the applicant to compete in their sector.

“Environmental Health were satisfied the development could be operated without substantial adverse impact, subject to a condition restricting the operation of the premises.

“Officers consider the proposed workshop, yard and access is laid out in proper fashion for the intended operation of the site.

“While the proposed development will remain visible from the public road, it is considered the existing and proposed landscaping will assist in the appropriate visual integration of the development within the landscape. In addition, buffer planting is proposed.

“The Noise Impact Assessment submitted with the application has been carried out to appropriate British Standards.

“The Assessment concludes that, subject to the roller shutter remaining closed during operations, the development would not have a substantial adverse impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents by reason of noise.

“Overall, officers are satisfied, having regard to the details of the Noise Impact Assessment, the views of the Environmental Health Department officers, and the imposition of the aforementioned conditions, it would not be necessary to restrict the hours of operation for this development.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter