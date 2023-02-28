A Carrickfergus-based company is seeking planning permission for the construction of a new £1m development and production facility.

Biocolor Ltd has been based at Carrickfergus Enterprise, at Meadowbank Road, since 2008 and is seeking to expand to a new site at Trooperslane Industrial Estate.

An application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for premises at Sloefield Drive.

Biocolor Ltd develops laboratory test kits to measure substances such as collagen.

Carrickfergus Enterprise. Pic: Google

The company says its ”innovative assay kits have supported the research of many researchers and institutions around the world”.

“A range of future products is being worked on by our in-house product development team. Our aim, as ever, is to develop innovative, user-friendly assays.”

Commenting on the expansion plan, Dr David Steele, managing director, said: “We have a strong track record of product R&D (research and development) and currently have six products, all developed in-house and sold worldwide through our network of distributors.

Commercial Research

“Our products are typically used in academic bioengineering research, but also increasingly in commercial research, with key customers working in the exciting areas of medicine, cosmetics, and even cultured meat.

“Biocolor has been expanding in both sales volume and product range. This has reached a stage where we require a significant expansion in our staff team."

Dr Steele explained the existing transport network was an important factor in their planning.

“We were keen to stay in the Carrickfergus area as we have found the excellent road and rail connections allow us to recruit and retain skilled staff from the Carrickfergus and greater Belfast area.

“As an Invest NI client company, we were therefore delighted to be able to find a nearby site (owned by Invest NI), located in Trooperslane Industrial Estate.

“This will be home to our planned ‘product development and production facility’, a £1 million pound facility designed with an emphasis on energy efficiency and collaborative working.

“Our aim is to continue our R&D legacy, bringing our unique research products to new generations of scientists who will be working at today’s and tomorrow’s research problems.”