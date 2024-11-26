A Ballymoney woman, whose personal fitness journey of losing ELEVEN stones led to her establishing her a female-only gym, has picked up two awards in one week for her inspirational business.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Smith of Forge Female Fitness, Ballymoney, was named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards Service Entrepreneur of the Year Northern Ireland AND won the category for Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year Northern Ireland, at the Local Women Business awards, in the same week.

These awards come hot on the heels of the business winning Gym of the Year Northern Ireland award in May 2024, illustrating the Forge Female Fitness team’s dedication and unique approach to women's wellness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The national accolade from the Great British Entrepreneur Awards recognises Grace’s outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, life changing coaching, and the impact she has made in the health and wellness industry and community in Northern Ireland.

Grace Smith of Ballymoney's Forge Female Fitness. CREDIT 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Now celebrating its 12th year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

Grace and the Forge Female Fitness team have been recognised for their unique approach to transforming women's lives, providing a safe space for women, and empowering every single member to break their inner barriers and create a confident, empowered life.

Grace said: "These awards mark eight years of unwavering dedication to improving women’s health and wellness through unique, holistic coaching that goes beyond skin deep to truly create change that transforms a woman’s life. It is an honour to be recognised as both the best service provider in Northern Ireland, and the top Health and Wellbeing Business."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forge Female Fitness, based in Meetinghouse Street, says it helps “women build strength, confidence and self-love, with a coaching team who have lost over 320lbs and been awarded Northern Ireland’s No.1 Female Coaches and in 2024 Gym of the Year”.

Grace Smith of Forge Female Fitness, Ballymoney, has been named a winner of the prestigious 2024 Great British Entrepreneur Awards Service Entrepreneur of the Year Northern Ireland, and Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year Northern Ireland, at the Local Women Business awards, in the same week! CREDIT FORGE FEMALE FITNESS

Founded in 2016, after losing 156lbs, itForge Female Fitness provides qualified coaching in movement, nutrition, mobility, pre/post natal, mental health, menopause and female hormone health. Grace said: “Forge Female Fitness helps women of all ages, and abilities to build their best self.”

She said that the recognition from both Local Women and the Great British Entrepreneur Awards fuels her ambition to “continue making a positive impact in the health and wellness industry” and inspires her to achieve even greater milestones.

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented: "Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders."

To learn more about Forge Female Fitness visit: https://forgefemalefitness.com/