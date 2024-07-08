Video: End of year completion scheduled for McDonald's new restaurant and drive-thru as work continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The eagerly awaited new McDonald's drive-thru restaurant under construction in Magherafelt is not expected to be completed until the end of the year.

Work got underway on the £1m development at Castledawson Road back in April of this year.

It had been hoped the work would be finished by September, but this has now been pushed back to December.

A McDonald's spokesperson said: "We are excited to be opening a new restaurant in Magherafelt at the end of this year, bringing significant investment to the local area.”

Work on erecting the structural steelwork for the new McDonald's restaurant at Magherafelt. Credit: National World

Fifty jobs are expected to be created when it opens.

The drive-thru is part of the Ardpatrick Retail Park that includes Lidl and Home Bargain stores, which are popular with local shoppers because of the free parking.

However, concerns have been raised about increased traffic in the area trying exit the retail park when the drive-thru opens.