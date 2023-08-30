Register
Construction starts on new Coleraine Grammar School premises after £11.5m investment approved

Construction work is underway at Coleraine Grammar School after approval of over £11.5m investment from the Department of Education.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:22 BST

The project will see the creation of new buildings and facilities which will enable the whole school to be situated on a single site on the Castlerock Road from September 2024.

Renovation work at the school’s Castlerock Road site includes the construction of a new building to house the Home Economics and Music departments as well as study and social facilities for sixth form pupils.

The significant construction project will enable a reconfiguration of the school estate and over 1,000 pupils to be educated together on the same campus for the first time since its establishment in 2015, following the merger of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School.

George Campbell 'kicks off' the new school project at Coleraine Grammar School as Dr David Carruther and Willam Oliver look on. Photo submitted by Coleraine Grammar School.George Campbell 'kicks off' the new school project at Coleraine Grammar School as Dr David Carruther and Willam Oliver look on. Photo submitted by Coleraine Grammar School.
Alongside this investment from the Department, the school is also undertaking an ambitious fundraising drive to deliver much needed sporting facilities including the development of a multi-purpose, synthetic turf hockey pitch.

Welcoming the investment and the beginning of the construction phase, Dr David Carruthers, principal, said: “Having all pupils and staff based at one site has been a long-term goal since the school was established in 2015 following the merger of two of Coleraine’s best-known schools.

"We are delighted to have secured this significant investment from the Department and would like to thank them for their support for our plans. This will now enable us to reach that milestone, and we aim to have all pupils educated at the same site by the target of the 2024 academic year.

"Works have commenced to ensure as much construction as possible can be completed over the summer holidays and minimise term time disruption.”

Dr David Carruthers, principal (left) and William Oliver, president of the board of governors, with pupils (back) Saashi Guy, Emma Patterson, Ellie Bucklee, Kia McCartney, Hope Ross, Martyna Satzan and (front) Thomas Brown, Brooke Reeves, George Campbell, Stevie Edgar. Submitted by Coleraine Grammar SchoolDr David Carruthers, principal (left) and William Oliver, president of the board of governors, with pupils (back) Saashi Guy, Emma Patterson, Ellie Bucklee, Kia McCartney, Hope Ross, Martyna Satzan and (front) Thomas Brown, Brooke Reeves, George Campbell, Stevie Edgar. Submitted by Coleraine Grammar School
The separate fundraising campaign to raise £1m to finance the installation of upgraded sports facilities recently passed the halfway mark.

Dr Carruthers continued: "Thanks to the generosity of parents, sponsors, and other friends of the school we are already halfway to our fundraising target. As school resumes next term, we will be launching a campaign of exciting events to take us over the line and enable the new sporting facilities to be built and ready to be used alongside the other new buildings by September 2024.”

Related topics:Department of Education