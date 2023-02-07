Alexander Wallace, a Level 3 Fire and Security apprentice from Saintfield, was employed by BPS when he won the medal and is now employed by Atlas World.
Alexander won a Gold Medal in the inaugural Fire Detection and Alarm System competition hosted in Romford and Dagenham.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery students Marija Kuzaite was awarded a Gold Medal and fellow student Eimear McCarthy was awarded a Silver Medal in the Confectionery and Patisserie competition which took place in Belfast.
WorldSkills supports young people across the world via competitions-based training, assessment and benchmarking, with members’ national teams ultimately testing their ability to achieve world-class standards in the biennial ‘skills olympics’.
Advertisement
Advertisement