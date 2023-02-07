Register
SERC students show off their Worldskills medal haul

Three students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) who scooped Gold and Silver at the WorldSkills UK Finals, took receipt of their medals, following announcement of their success in a recent live stream from Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio.

By Julie-Ann Spence
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:33am

Alexander Wallace, a Level 3 Fire and Security apprentice from Saintfield, was employed by BPS when he won the medal and is now employed by Atlas World.

Alexander won a Gold Medal in the inaugural Fire Detection and Alarm System competition hosted in Romford and Dagenham.

Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery students Marija Kuzaite was awarded a Gold Medal and fellow student Eimear McCarthy was awarded a Silver Medal in the Confectionery and Patisserie competition which took place in Belfast.

SERC student Maria Kuaitze was awarded a Gold Medal in the Confectionery and Patisserie competition
WorldSkills supports young people across the world via competitions-based training, assessment and benchmarking, with members’ national teams ultimately testing their ability to achieve world-class standards in the biennial ‘skills olympics’.

Alexander Wallace took Gold in the inaugural Fire Detection and Alarm System competition
Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery Eimear McCarthy was awarded a Silver Medal in the Confectionary and Patisserie competition
