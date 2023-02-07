Three students from South Eastern Regional College (SERC) who scooped Gold and Silver at the WorldSkills UK Finals, took receipt of their medals, following announcement of their success in a recent live stream from Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 Packed Lunch studio.

Alexander Wallace, a Level 3 Fire and Security apprentice from Saintfield, was employed by BPS when he won the medal and is now employed by Atlas World.

Alexander won a Gold Medal in the inaugural Fire Detection and Alarm System competition hosted in Romford and Dagenham.

Level 3 Patisserie and Confectionery students Marija Kuzaite was awarded a Gold Medal and fellow student Eimear McCarthy was awarded a Silver Medal in the Confectionery and Patisserie competition which took place in Belfast.

WorldSkills supports young people across the world via competitions-based training, assessment and benchmarking, with members’ national teams ultimately testing their ability to achieve world-class standards in the biennial ‘skills olympics’.

Alexander Wallace took Gold in the inaugural Fire Detection and Alarm System competition