WATCH: Armoy Primary School 'boxes' clever with Harvest collection for Ballymoney Food Bank

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:53 BST
Well done to the School Council from Armoy Primary School who came up with the novel idea of creating a ‘domino run’ of cereal boxes to mark this year’s Harvest collection.

The school community collected dozens of boxes of cereal for Harvest – all of which will be donated to Ballymoney Food Bank.

And to mark the occasion, they lined all the boxes up in the playground to create a domino run – to cheers of delight from the children.

Here’s how they got on...

