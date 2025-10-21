WATCH: Armoy Primary School 'boxes' clever with Harvest collection for Ballymoney Food Bank
Well done to the School Council from Armoy Primary School who came up with the novel idea of creating a ‘domino run’ of cereal boxes to mark this year’s Harvest collection.
The school community collected dozens of boxes of cereal for Harvest – all of which will be donated to Ballymoney Food Bank.
And to mark the occasion, they lined all the boxes up in the playground to create a domino run – to cheers of delight from the children.
Here’s how they got on...