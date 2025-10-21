Well done to the School Council from Armoy Primary School who came up with the novel idea of creating a ‘domino run’ of cereal boxes to mark this year’s Harvest collection.

The school community collected dozens of boxes of cereal for Harvest – all of which will be donated to Ballymoney Food Bank.

And to mark the occasion, they lined all the boxes up in the playground to create a domino run – to cheers of delight from the children.

Here’s how they got on...