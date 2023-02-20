A scheme which allows domestic abuse victims to receive emergency help is being piloted in Larne Jobs and Benefits offices (JBos).

The Pound Street office is one of four JBos in Northern Ireland taking part in the initiative, the Department for Communities has said.

The ‘Ask for ANI’ codeword scheme provides anyone at risk of abuse with support in accessing help and a safe space in which to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ‘Action Needed Immediately’ (ANI) scheme launched in pharmacies in January 2021. Due to the scheme’s success – an interim evaluation found participating pharmacies handled an average of 5.4 disclosures per week - it is now being extended.

Larne Jobs and Benefits office.

Each office will take part in a nine-month pilot with specialist staff trained to help those suffering, or at risk of, abuse. Safe spaces will also be available in Armagh, Andersonstown, and Lisnagelvin JBos where individuals who ask for ‘ANI’ will be brought to a safe, private room.

The ‘ANI’ codeword alerts staff that the person is seeking immediate, urgent help. A clear process will be in place to help staff provide necessary support. Their role focuses on offering individuals a quiet, private space to contact specialist services who can advise and support accordingly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pilot scheme will also run at 14 Jobcentre sites across England, Scotland and Wales.