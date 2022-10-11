Lisburn supermarkets mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, coming together to raise money for local cancer charity

The stores held a number of fundraising events with other stores in the wider area, which included raffles, fancy dress, fun days and a team climb up Slieve Donard.

The fundraising events raised a total of £11,585 for the charity, to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which took place in September.

Stephen Nelson, Dale Campbell, Rachel McMullan and Charlotte Stewart from EUROSPAR Lagan Valley, fundraising to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

It comes as an average of over 500 young people (0-24 years old) are diagnosed with cancer in Ireland each year.

Jordana Stoney-Wilson from Cancer Fund for Children explains: “Donations help us work with families to rebuild their lives and provide essential support through this difficult time.

"We do this through therapeutic short breaks and support plans, helping families cope with the impact of cancer in their lives.

“This money raised will go such a long way.”