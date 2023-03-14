Two Trust legends, Valerie Houston and Jimmy Chapman joined forces to close the doors of Lisburn Health Centre for the final time.

The services, which used to be provided here, have now transferred to the new state-of-the-art Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre on the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

The new Centre boasts seven GP practices and numerous Trust services such as Physiotherapy, Speech and Language Therapy. Mental Health and Dental Health services all under one roof.

Jimmy, who is 87 and a Charge Porter in Lisburn Health Centre, has selflessly spent 28 years serving staff, patients and the community. But instead of retiring he is looking forward to his next exciting chapter carrying on with his duties at the new Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre.

Jimmy Chapman and Valerie Houston bid farewell to the old Lisburn Health Centre

Valerie, who has been working as a Domestic Assistant in Lisburn Health Centre for an incredible 45 years, has now decided to retire and hang up her overalls after an extensive career keeping Lisburn Health Centre spick and span.

Reminiscing about her time in the centre, Valerie said: “Working in Lisburn Health Centre felt like I was part of a family. Everyone was so friendly and I loved coming to work every day. I have such good memories of Lisburn Health Centre.”