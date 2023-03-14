Register
South Eastern Health Care Trust legends have bid a fond farewell to the Lisburn Health Centre as they close the doors for the last time

Two Trust legends, Valerie Houston and Jimmy Chapman joined forces to close the doors of Lisburn Health Centre for the final time.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT

The services, which used to be provided here, have now transferred to the new state-of-the-art Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre on the Lagan Valley Hospital site.

The new Centre boasts seven GP practices and numerous Trust services such as Physiotherapy, Speech and Language Therapy. Mental Health and Dental Health services all under one roof.

Jimmy, who is 87 and a Charge Porter in Lisburn Health Centre, has selflessly spent 28 years serving staff, patients and the community. But instead of retiring he is looking forward to his next exciting chapter carrying on with his duties at the new Lisburn Primary & Community Care Centre.

Jimmy Chapman and Valerie Houston bid farewell to the old Lisburn Health Centre
Valerie, who has been working as a Domestic Assistant in Lisburn Health Centre for an incredible 45 years, has now decided to retire and hang up her overalls after an extensive career keeping Lisburn Health Centre spick and span.

Reminiscing about her time in the centre, Valerie said: “Working in Lisburn Health Centre felt like I was part of a family. Everyone was so friendly and I loved coming to work every day. I have such good memories of Lisburn Health Centre.”

As they closed the doors one last time, Jimmy added: “It is very emotional closing the doors, I have been here for so long. I have loved working with Valerie who is such a wonderful person but I am very excited for the future and I am looking forward to working in the Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre.”