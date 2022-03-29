Loading...
Sinead Conway receives the Patricia Bateson Memorial Trophy from Ann Marie and Paula Bateson at the Ballinderry GAC presentation dinner in 2007.
Sinead Conway receives the Patricia Bateson Memorial Trophy from Ann Marie and Paula Bateson at the Ballinderry GAC presentation dinner in 2007.

11 photos of a great night of celebration in Cookstown in 2007

We’ve delved into the Mid Ulster Mail archives once again and found some great photos from Ballinderry GAC presentation dinner back in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 8:16 am

The event, held in the Greenvale Hotel, was a night of celebration and the chance to take home some silverware.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...

10 pictures to take you back to a fundraising breakfast in Maghera in 2007

16 pictures of a Mid Ulster fundraising night out in 2007

13 pictures of a big night out in Ballyronan in 2007

9 pictures to bring back happy memories of clasroom fun in Maghera in 2010

11 pictures that take you back to a night out in the Greenvale Hotel in 2007

1.

Ballinderry Senior Player of the Year Michael Conlon receives his award from Karl Conlon Senior Team Manager. Also pictured are Joe Canavan ( Team Manager ), Martin Mc Kinless ( Team Manager ) and Gerry Mc Cusker ( Team Manager).

Photo Sales

2.

Martin McErlain presents the Ballinderry GFC Clubman of the Year award to Martin McKinless.

Photo Sales

3.

Karl Conlon, Captain of Ballinderry Shamrock, receives the Derry Championship Trophy from Martin McKinless at the awards night in 2007.

Photo Sales

4.

Ballinderry Shamrocks Reserve Player of the Year Kieran Hagan receives his award from team Manager Dominic Rocks.

Photo Sales
Maghera
Next Page
Page 1 of 3