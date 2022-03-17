12 pictures to take you back to a night out in Cookstown in 2007

The event was held in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown and seems to have been an enjoyable night.

Have a look at the photos and see if you spot anyone you know.

WANT TO SEE MORE PICTURES FROM THE MID ULSTER MAIL ARCHIVES? CHECK THESE OUT ...

1. Harry Quinn Chairman of Cookstown Vintners Association pictured with Jackie Prentice and Raymond Mc Dyer of the Galgorm Group. Photo Sales

2. Pictured at Cookstown Vintners Association Dinner in 2007 were Tom and Glynnis Jebb and Norman and Arlene Wilson. Photo Sales

3. Pictured at Cookstown Vintners Association Dinner Joanna Dlutek, Coleen Conway, Martina Dufframska, Kerri McGrail and Karen Jackson. Photo Sales

4. The guests of Cookstown Vintners Chairman Harry Quinn pictured at the vintners dinner in 2007. Photo Sales