12 pictures to take you back to a night out in Cookstown in 2007

Our latest flick through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered these photos from the Cookstown Vintners dinner in 2007.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 4:25 pm

The event was held in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown and seems to have been an enjoyable night.

Have a look at the photos and see if you spot anyone you know.

Harry Quinn Chairman of Cookstown Vintners Association pictured with Jackie Prentice and Raymond Mc Dyer of the Galgorm Group.

Pictured at Cookstown Vintners Association Dinner in 2007 were Tom and Glynnis Jebb and Norman and Arlene Wilson.

Pictured at Cookstown Vintners Association Dinner Joanna Dlutek, Coleen Conway, Martina Dufframska, Kerri McGrail and Karen Jackson.

The guests of Cookstown Vintners Chairman Harry Quinn pictured at the vintners dinner in 2007.

