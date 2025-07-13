Irish Black Butter entrepreneur Alastair Bell launches new gourmet sauce in Washington on Independence Day

North coast artisan food entrepreneur Alastair Bell chose to launch an innovative sauce during the colourful American Independence celebrations in Washington DC.

Alastair, the owner of the multi-award-winning Irish Black Butter, a sweet / savoury sauce, was in the US capital as part of an ongoing drive to boost international sales.

He chose the occasion to launch a gourmet salted caramel sauce that’s made from the original black butter, a product which has won UK Great Taste, Blas na hEireann, Irish Quality and Great British Food awards.

Irish Black Butter is now among the most ‘decorated’ artisan foods from Northern Ireland and has won acclaim from celebrity chefs such as James Martin.

Alastair Bell, founder of the multi-award-winning Irish Black Butter.

Launched on July 4, the new sauce merges Northern Ireland’s culinary heritage with dessert innovation, extending its acclaimed product line beyond spreads and preserves into the ready-to-eat dessert category.

Alastair says the launch was “strategically timed for July 4 to spotlight the brand’s growing appeal in both UK and North American markets. Irish Black Butter is already on sale in specialist retailers in New York, Boston and Dallas. The sauce has also been featured by a leading US hamper business.

"The new salted caramel sauce builds on the unique flavour base of Irish Black Butter’s signature spiced Armagh apple spread, offering a luxurious caramel profile with hints of butter, salt, dark fruit, and warm spice.

The new salted caramel made Irish Black Butter sauce launched in Washington DC.

"This new sauce, which has also been produced in Northern Ireland. has been blended for multi-channel versatility — suitable for retail, foodservice, and bakery applications.

“We’ve taken the depth of Irish Black Butter and spun it into something rich, indulgent, and broadly appealing. The 4th of July launch reflects both our growing export focus and the universal love for caramel, especially in the US,” adds Alastair.

Promoted internationally as “a new taste of Ireland”, Alastair, who has a farming background, Alastair launched the original Irish Black Butter sauce in 2017 with advice and guidance of experienced chef Paul Clarke, also the managing director of Cookstown’s En Place Foods.

He sees Irish Black Butter as more than just a gourmet preserve – “it’s a story of inspiration, tradition, and purpose”.