Mussenden Temple among UK’s top 10 places to picnic this summer
Londonderry’s Mussenden Temple has been named among the UK’s top 10 places to picnic this summer.
The UK is famous for its rolling green countryside and stunning natural beauty, making it the ideal place to enjoy a summer picnic.
Using a seedlist of the UK's most scenic picnic spots, the team at House of Bruar have ranked them according to the number of Instagram hashtags they have to determine which locations are the most attractive.
Ranking sixth with 32,200 Instagram hashtags, Mussenden Temple in Londonderry offers a striking picnic setting perched on dramatic cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.
The temple and surrounding estate create a picturesque backdrop, perfect for a peaceful afternoon in the great outdoors. Visitors can explore nearby walking trails, take in panoramic views, and enjoy the fresh sea air while sharing a meal with loved ones. Mussenden Temple's unique blend of history and natural scenery makes it a standout choice for a memorable picnic experience.
|Ranking
|Spot
|Hashtags
|1
|Chatsworth House, Peak District
|148,000
|2
|Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire
|110,000
|3
|Corfe Castle, Dorset
|103,000
|4
|Devil’s Dyke, West Sussex
|44,900
|5
|Holkham Beach, Norfolk
|40,600
|6
|Mussenden Temple, Londonderry, Northern Ireland
|32,200
|7
|Padley Gorge, Peak District
|27,900
|8
|Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire
|19,800
|9
|Elterwater, Lake District
|19,400
|10
|Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire
|18,100