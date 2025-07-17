Mussenden Temple among UK’s top 10 places to picnic this summer

Londonderry’s Mussenden Temple has been named among the UK’s top 10 places to picnic this summer.

The UK is famous for its rolling green countryside and stunning natural beauty, making it the ideal place to enjoy a summer picnic.

As we have now officially entered summer, I’m getting in touch with new data from The House of Bruar on the top 10 most picturesque picnic spots in the UK.

Mussenden Temple

Using a seedlist of the UK's most scenic picnic spots, the team at House of Bruar have ranked them according to the number of Instagram hashtags they have to determine which locations are the most attractive.

The full study can be accessed here: https://www.houseofbruar.com/best-uk-picnic-spots/

Ranking sixth with 32,200 Instagram hashtags, Mussenden Temple in Londonderry offers a striking picnic setting perched on dramatic cliffs overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The temple and surrounding estate create a picturesque backdrop, perfect for a peaceful afternoon in the great outdoors. Visitors can explore nearby walking trails, take in panoramic views, and enjoy the fresh sea air while sharing a meal with loved ones. Mussenden Temple's unique blend of history and natural scenery makes it a standout choice for a memorable picnic experience.

See how other spots rank below…

Ranking Spot Hashtags 1 Chatsworth House, Peak District 148,000 2 Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire 110,000 3 Corfe Castle, Dorset 103,000 4 Devil’s Dyke, West Sussex 44,900 5 Holkham Beach, Norfolk 40,600 6 Mussenden Temple, Londonderry, Northern Ireland 32,200 7 Padley Gorge, Peak District 27,900 8 Dunstable Downs, Bedfordshire 19,800 9 Elterwater, Lake District 19,400 10 Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire 18,100