Villa with adjoining annex

The property features a lounge, kitchen through living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen, three well proportioned bedrooms, to include master with en suite shower room, and deluxe bathroom.

The adjoining annex comprises open plan living/kitchen/dining with modern fitted kitchen, two well proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe shower room.

Externally, the property has a generous private driveway, timber summer house, BBQ hut with fire pit, and generous sized landscaped gardens front, side and rear.

27 & 27A Woodlands, Ballycarry, Carrickfergus, BT38 9JD

Internal accommodation includes: entrance hall, lounge and kitchen through dining room; lounge (4.43m x 4.19m) focal point fireplace, picture window enjoying stunning views; kitchen through living/dining room (8.29m x 3.78m) modern fitted kitchen with features including a range of high and low level storage units, composite 1.5 bowl sink unit, integrated touch screen induction hob and eye level double oven, integrated dishwasher and French doors to rear garden; utility room (3.78m x 1.54m) with integrated fridge freezer; rear hall with access to partially floored roof space and large walk in storage cupboard; master bedroom (4.09m x 3.14m) with picture window and ensuite shower room; bedroom (3.70m x 3.15m) with picture window with stunning rural views and wall to wall fitted wardrobes; bedroom (4.44m x 2.61m) picture window, large built in wardrobe; deluxe bathroom (2.37m x 2.14m) with stunning rural views.

Lower level annex: Open plan living/kitchen/dining room (7.95m x 5.10m) (widest points) with modern fitted kitchen with French doors leading to rear garden; rear hall; bedroom (4.24m x 3.78m) (widest points) range of wall to wall fitted wardrobes; bedroom (2.86m x 2.61m) access to built in wardrobe/store; and deluxe shower room.

Externally the property has many attractive features

O/O £339,950

Colin Graham Residential tel: 90832832

The Kitchen Through Living / Dining Room

The property offers spacious living

One of the bedrooms

The anneze has an Open Plan Lounge / Kitchen / Dining Room

The lower level anexe features an open plan/living/kitchen/dining room