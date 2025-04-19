Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Catholic priest charged with attempted sexual communication with a child has been suspended by his diocese.

Fr Edward Gallagher appeared on Saturday morning at a special hearing of Londonderry Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, by videolink from police custody.

The 58-year-old, of Orchard Park in Lifford, is accused of attempting to sexually communicate with a person he did not reasonably believe was 16 or over between April 2 – 17 this year.

The Diocese of Derry has now announced Fr Gallagher has been suspended.

Fr Eddie Gallagher.

In a statement, the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Donal McKeown, said: “The Diocese of Derry is aware that Fr Edward Gallagher has appeared in court in relation to serious charges of a sexual nature in relation to attempted sexual communication with a child.

"The diocese takes such matters very seriously and as such has, in addition, commenced its own internal investigation, which will only take place in a manner which does not impede the criminal investigation. Fr Gallagher is suspended from ministry.

"As charges are now before a court, it would not be appropriate for the diocese to comment further until the completion of the criminal proceedings.

"If anyone has any allegations or concerns regarding child abuse, they should contact the PSNI and Social Services in Northern Ireland, or An Garda Síochána and Tusla in the Republic of Ireland.

"In addition, contact for diocesan safeguarding can be found on the diocesan website (derrydiocese.org/safeguarding ) or on posters in churches within the diocese.”

At Saturday morning’s court hearing, a police constable said they believed they could connect Fr Gallagher to the charge.

A defence lawyer said there would be no bail application at this stage. He requested that the defendant be remanded until May 1 while there is what he described as an “issue over addresses”.

At the time of his arrest, the defendant was a curate at the Clonleigh, Camus and Leckpatrick parishes.

He has served in various places including Limavady, Derry / Londonderry, and also in Co Tyrone and Moville in Co Donegal.

The case was adjourned to Londonderry Magistrates Court to May 1.