A Co Armagh jeweller who was selling counterfeit designer watches has been fined £9,000 at Craigavon Crown Court.

In a case brought by the Trading Standards Service (TSS) Rodney Simmons, aged 51, of Laurelvale Road, Portadown, director of Jans Jewellers Limited trading as Faith Jewellers, pleaded guilty to six charges under the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The charges related to the selling, exposing for sale and possession of counterfeit watches.

TSS commenced an investigation after receiving a complaint relating to items being sold at Faith Jewellers at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

Trading Standards Officers visited the premises where they seized a total of 36 watches. The counterfeit watches were on display in the shop alongside genuine goods and priced between £249 and £399. The items were subsequently examined by the relevant brand representatives and confirmed as counterfeit. The retail value of the fake items seized by TSS was approximately £10,000.

At Craigavon Crown Court on Friday, an order was made for the destruction of the goods.

A TSS spokesperson said: “This should serve as a warning to individuals who believe they can profit from selling counterfeit goods. Mr Simmons purchased cheap counterfeit watches and then sold them at genuine retail prices.

"Consumers are entitled to expect that the goods they buy from traders are of the quality associated with named brands.

"Counterfeit trade harms the local economy by cheating consumers, undermining legitimate retailers and threatening jobs. TSS take this activity seriously and will not hesitate to take enforcement action against any trader found to be selling counterfeit goods.”

The Trade Marks Act 1994 creates offences for applying trade marks to goods without the permission of the trade mark holder and for supplying and offering to supply those goods.

To avoid buying counterfeit goods, TSS offers the following advice:

Be wary of bargains. Remember – if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Legitimate designer items are rarely discounted, so do not rush and be fooled into believing you are getting a good deal.

Always buy from reputable traders.

Check the quality of the goods. Fakes will not be as good as the real thing.

Check labels and packaging for spelling mistakes and poorly printed logos.

Check the spelling and grammar on websites – often the people behind these sites do not pay a lot of attention or care to this detail. Fraudsters may also try to deceive you by slightly changing the spelling of a well-known brand or shop on the website address.

When buying online look to see where the trader is based and whether a postal address is provided – just because the web address has ‘UK’ do not assume the seller is based in the UK.

Ask the trader if there is a returns policy or guarantee. Most rogue traders will not offer this.

If you are not sure whether the items are genuine, do not enter your payment details – it is not worth the risk.

Anyone who has information in relation to individuals or businesses involved in the selling of counterfeit goods, or if anyone believes they have purchased such goods, should contact Consumerline on 0300 123 6262 or via the webform at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/contact-consumerline-make-complaint-or-ask-advice