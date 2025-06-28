Newry: Woman (50) due in court charged with murder of a man

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Jun 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 16:29 BST
A 50-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Newry.

Emergency services were called to the Fisher Park area at lunchtime on Saturday after a report that a man had been seriously injured.

The man, who was aged 40, passed away later in hospital.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, police confirmed a woman who had been arrested in connection with the investigation has now been charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in Newry, having commenced a murder investigation, have charged a woman to court. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).placeholder image
Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in Newry, having commenced a murder investigation, have charged a woman to court. Picture: Press Eye (stock image).

"Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in Newry, having commenced a murder investigation, have today, Monday, June 30, charged a woman to court,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

placeholder image
Read More
Sarah Montgomery: PSNI makes second arrest following 'incredibly tragic' murder ...

"A 40-year-old man sadly died, on Saturday, June 28, having sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city.

"The woman, aged 50, has been charged with murder. She is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 1.”

Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

They added they were not, as yet, in a position to name the deceased.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice