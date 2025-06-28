Newry: Woman (50) due in court charged with murder of a man
Emergency services were called to the Fisher Park area at lunchtime on Saturday after a report that a man had been seriously injured.
The man, who was aged 40, passed away later in hospital.
In a statement on Monday afternoon, police confirmed a woman who had been arrested in connection with the investigation has now been charged.
"Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a man in Newry, having commenced a murder investigation, have today, Monday, June 30, charged a woman to court,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"A 40-year-old man sadly died, on Saturday, June 28, having sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city.
"The woman, aged 50, has been charged with murder. She is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 1.”
Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
They added they were not, as yet, in a position to name the deceased.