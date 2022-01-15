Newtownabbey schoolgirl struck in hit-and-run at zebra crossing

The hit-and-run incident happened on Tuesday, January 11 at approximately 8.30am at the O’Neill Road side of the Cloughfern roundabout.

Police today issued an appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch with them.

A PSNI spokesperson said the young pedestrian was making her way to school when she was struck by a vehicle at the zebra crossing.

The Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey. Picture: Google

“Thankfully only minor injuries were sustained.

The vehicle in question is believed to be small and dark in colour,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who can help police with their inquiries is urged to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1387 of 11/02/22.

Local people have voiced their concern on social media after learning of this latest collision in the area.

One woman said: “The crossings are an accident waiting to happen. They are too close to the exits of the roundabout.”

Another claimed this was the third child to be hit in the area in a month.