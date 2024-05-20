Police appeal for information following discovery of suspected firearm at the River Bush

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2024, 11:04 BST
The Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating a report of a suspected firearm located at the River Bush on Sunday, May 19.

In a statement, the police said: “Police received a report of a suspected firearm located at the River Bush, close to the bridge at the Seneril Road, Castlecat shortly after 11:15am on Sunday 19th May.”

Inspector Ferriby said: “Officers attended and the suspected firearm was recovered and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to their investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 684 19/05/24."

Alternatively, anyone with information on the suspected firearm can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be passed on to the police anonymously by contacting the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by telephoning 0800 555 111 or by logging in online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/